Bhubaneswar: Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary in Bargarh district and the Khinda village, birthplace of legendary freedom fighter Veer Surendra Sai, in Sambalpur district, have been brought under the Union government’s Swadesh Darshan (SD) scheme to enable their development as tourist destinations. The two sites, popular tourist places in Western Odisha, have been included in the scheme after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s request in this regard to Union Culture and Tourism Minister G Krishan.

An order of the Tourism Ministry recently revealed that the competent authorities have given their approval to the development of the Debrigarh sanctuary and the Khinda village under the SD 2.0 scheme. Pradhan, in his letter in December 2023, argued that Veer Surendra Sai, a freedom fighter, had led a revolt against the British Empire in 1857 and was later imprisoned for more than 40 years. “His birthplace, Khinda, is an important destination for history enthusiasts who can learn about his life and struggle for Indian independence,” Pradhan’s letter read. Nestled between the Hirakud dam and the reservoir, Debrigarh sanctuary is not only a picturesque location that attracts tourists but is also of historical significance as during his rebellion against the British, Veer Surendra Sai had made his base at ‘Badapathara,’ a place that falls within the sanctuary.

The sanctuary is known for its easy sightings of animals, particularly the Indian Bison, wild boars, sambhars, and peacocks, Pradhan said. Pradhan had written that the development of tourism infrastructure and promotion of these destinations can significantly boost the local economy, create job opportunities, and help preserve the cultural and natural heritage of the region. Pradhan said that keeping in mind the massive untapped potential for tourism at these two sites, the Tourism minister should initiate action for their inclusion in the Swadesh Darshan scheme.