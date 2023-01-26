Bhubaneswar: As the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 is nearing the end, and the final clash scheduled to take place January 29, enthusiasm is sky-high among tourists and hockey lovers from abroad even as they find an opportunity to explore tourism in Odisha.

Orissa POST spoke to some of the visitors and supporters from different participating countries who have arrived here to witness the Mahakumbh of hockey. Apart from enjoying the matches at Kalinga Stadium, these hockey lovers are also visiting several temples and places of tourists’ interest.

Christian Betzmann, a travel vlogger from Germany, who has visited more than 50 countries and 16 states in India, appreciated the temple architecture in the City. Betzmann said, “The City now looks very clean and the beautification drive for hockey is great. I had visited Mukteswar temple and was awestruck at seeing the structure. The City is a nice blend of culture and modernism. I would like to explore it more during my next visit. As a host city, Bhubaneswar has done a tremendous job in terms of preparations for the gala event.” He also lauded the supportive sports environment and facilities.

Carol Hodget, the mother of the captain of England hockey team, described Bhubaneswar as a ‘clean and safe place’ for everybody. “I had visited Bhubaneswar in 2018 too during the last world cup. Things are better placed this time. The City has been made squeaky clean and safer. I had visited several temples which are really beautiful.”

Fujimoto Ippei, a journalist from Japan, said, “I had visited Bhubaneswar in 2015 as a player for Japan and since then Kalinga Stadium has undergone a sea of change.” Ippei is looking forward to visit Rourkela to witness the remaining matches.

Similarly, George, a die-hard fan of Australian team from Queensland, has been touring with the team since the beginning of the tournament. According to him, “The Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar is a world-class facility. I hope that Australia wins the trophy that will make Bhubaneswar lucky for us.”

Not only hockey lovers but culture enthusiasts are also enjoying the .FEST being organised here as part of the sporting extravaganza. Many are also seen relishing a wide range of cuisine put up at the International Food Festival.

Skyler, a tourist from USA, said, I’m loving the atmosphere here and especially the best food. The performances at .FEST are enthralling.”

PNN