Chennai: The team of director Vishnu Raghav’s Malayalam film ‘Vaashi’, featuring actors Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh in the lead, Thursday announced that it had wrapped up the film.

Actor Tovino took to his Instagram page to make the announcement.

He said, “And it’s a wrap at ‘Vaashi’! Super happy to have joined hands with buddy Vishnu Raghav in his first venture as director. I wish the world for you brother! And thanks to the amazing co-star Keerthy Suresh and the cast and the crew for making ‘Vaashi’ most memorable.”

Heightening the suspense factor, the actor said, “This film portrays something that’s super relevant and it will all reach out to you soon!”

The film, which had gone on floors on November 17 last year, had its lead cast Tovino and Keerthy Suresh joining the sets November 28.

The film has raised expectations as this is the first time that Keerthy Suresh has worked with Tovino Thomas.