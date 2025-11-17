A circulating LinkedIn post has reignited debate on toxic work culture in India, with screenshots showing a manager allegedly denying leave to an employee grieving his uncle’s death.

The viral post is shared on the social media platform LinkedIn, where the poster wrote in the caption:

“SHAMELESS. TOXIC. CULTURE.

Employees stay when they are respected.

Employees stay where they are respected.

If you can’t offer them that, dare not call them your ‘FAMILY’.”

The image of the post contains screenshots of what appears to be a conversation between a manager and an employee.

However, the authenticity of the screenshots and whether the conversation actually took place could not be verified by OrissaPOST.

According to the alleged chat, the employee informed the manager that his uncle had died the previous night and said he needed to be with his family. The manager reportedly replied that there was a client meeting scheduled that day and suggested the employee attend the meeting before going for the final rites. The manager added, “It’s not like he is your parent.”

The employee responded in shock, saying a death in the family is still a death and that his uncle had helped raise him. “You can’t expect me to sit in a meeting pretending everything’s normal,” he wrote.

The manager then allegedly told him to “mind your language” and accused him of overreacting.

The employee replied that he was standing up for “basic human decency” and suggested he might be working for the wrong person. He later said he did not wish to continue the conversation.

The manager then told him to speak to HR on Monday and marked the day as leave without pay. The employee responded with “ok.”

PNN