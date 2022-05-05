Malkangiri: Kendu leaf pluckers in this district are being taken for a ride by the middlemen and traders due to lack of coordination between Forest and Panchayati Raj departments, as per a report.

They are allegedly not being paid their remuneration in time and are suffering in silence. The middlemen and traders are reaping the advantage of this laxity to exploit the gullible leaf pluckers.

According to sources, the state government has fixed the price at Rs 2.80 per bundle of kendu leaves and a bonus of Rs 1.40 on it. This apart, the government has announced various labour welfare measures for the benefit of these pluckers.

However, these benefits are not reaching them due to lack of awareness among the pluckers and the apathetic attitude of the administrative authorities.

Agencies engaged in Padia, Kalimela, MV-79 and Salimi areas are collecting kendu leaves at their will and not paying money in time despite provision of depositing wages in the bank account of the pluckers the very next day. Earlier, there were instances of traders purchasing the leaves from the pluckers on credit and later conveniently forgetting to pay them their remuneration.

Locals alleged that many of the traders change the name of their firm and logo after defrauding the pluckers. There are some agencies who are procuring kendu leaves without having valid registration. A local sarpanch has alleged that some unregistered agencies are procuring kendu leaves in Salimi panchayat under Mathili forest range.

When contacted, divisional forest officer (DFO), Kendu leaf, Bibhuti Bhushan Behera said action will be taken and stocks will be seized if such agencies were found to have procured kendu leaf illegally and transporting them for sale. He said he has discussed this issue with the DFO of Malkangiri.

District panchayat officer Jugal Nayak said he is yet to receive any complaint but assured of action if someone files a complaint on the alleged illegality

Sub-Collector Akshaya Kemundu also assured of action if such agencies or persons are found to have violated government norms.