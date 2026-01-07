Bhubaneswar: In a strong push to institutionalise road safety and significantly reduce preventable road fatalities, Inspector General of Police (Central Range) Satyajit Naik has directed the Superintendents of Police (SPs) of all districts under his range to launch a special enforcement drive against traffic violations and adopt a ‘zero tolerance’ approach against the violators.

The initiative, aligned with the ongoing National Road Safety Month, will focus primarily on high-occupancy passenger vehicles operating across the Central Range.

With a sharp rise in commuter movement during the pilgrimage and picnic season, the drive will particularly target the Ama Bus services, private stage carriers, and picnic buses travelling to Puri and other major locations. “Our objective is to move beyond data collection to active, life-saving action.

By coordinating with RTOs and adopting evidence-based planning, we aim to realise the ‘Viksit Odisha 2036’ vision of making Odisha’s roads the safest in the country,” the IG stated.

The enforcement teams will rigorously check vehicle permits, fitness certificates, and insurance documents to ensure that only roadworthy vehicles remain in operation.

Authorities will also verify a valid driving license and conduct on-the-spot checks to detect driver fatigue, intoxication, or health-related risks, the IG said.

In addition, teams will also monitor registered passenger capacity and speed limits, using interceptors and speed-detection technology to curb overspeeding.

Compliance with seatbelt usage and availability of mandatory safety equipment, including fi re extinguishers and first-aid kits, will also be strictly enforced.

Naik said the drive would be backed by the Odisha Integrated Road Safety Dashboard, enabling police to use location intelligence and real-time data to focus on identified black spots and high-risk corridors for timely intervention.