Idukki (Kerala): Malayalam actor Anil Nedumangadu, best known for his role as a police officer in the critically acclaimed Ayyappannum Koshiyum, drowned while bathing near the Malankara dam Friday evening, police said. Actor Anil Nedumangadu was in Thodupuzha in connection with a film shoot of his new movie Peace. Joju George plays the lead role in the film. Nedumangadu had gone to bathe with his friends during a break when the mishap occurred.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of Nedumangadu. He said by portraying notable characters, Anil established his niche in Malayalam films. “With his inimitable acting prowess, Anil has left an indelible mark among film viewers,” Vijayan said in a statement.

Nedumangadu, 48, began his career in Malayalam television channels as an anchor. He went on to don the grease paint in various films, including Njan Steve Lopez, Pavada, Kammatti Padam, Kismat, Porinju Mariam Jose besides Ayyappannum Koshiyum.

The actor had penned a touching Facebook post about Ayyappannum Koshiyum director KR Sachidanandan (Sachi), who passed away six months ago. As it would have been, death struck Nedumangadu on Sachidanandan’s birthday.

The tragedy comes close on the heels of the death of 37-year-old Malayalam film director Shahnavas Naranipuzha, who died of heart attack two days ago. Shahnavas’ Sufiyum Sujatayum with Bollywood actor Aditi Rao Hydari and Jayasurya in the lead roles, was the first Malayalam film to be released on OTT platform due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Actors Prithviraj, Dulquer Salman, Biju Menon and Suraj Venjaramudu, took to social media to mourn the death of Nedumangadu.