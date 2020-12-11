Keonjhar: In a tragic incident, two persons died of asphyxiation after inhaling fumes emitted from a generator at Kathabadi village under Sadar police limits in Keonjhar district late Thursday night. Two others who also inhaled the fumes were admitted to the Keonjhar district headquarters hospital (DHH). However, as the condition of one turned critical, the person was shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

The deceased have been identified as Baidhar Nayak and Babaji Nayak.

According to a source, Baidhar and the three others were present at a marriage ceremony in a relative’s house. After having dinner, they had gone off to sleep in a room that also had a generator.

When the power connection was disrupted at night, Baidhar switched on the generator and went off to sleep again. Little did he realise that he would not wake up again.

Later in the night after power connection was restored, some relatives knocked at the door to ask Baidhar to switch off the generator. When their knocks went unanswered they realised something was amiss. They broke open the door and found the room full of smoke and the four unconscious.

The relatives immediately rushed the four to the DHH where the doctors declared Baidhar and Babaji dead on arrival.

