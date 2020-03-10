Cuttack: In a tragic incident, two class-VIII students drowned in the Kathajodi River in Cuttack while taking a bath after Holi celebrations Tuesday. The deceased have been identified as Nishant Padhi and Subham Kumar Behera, residents of Netaji Nagar locality. The due was gobbled up by the river while taking a bath in 42 Mouza.

On being informed by locals, Fire Service personnel reached the spot and rushed them to the SCB Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead.

The incident spread a pall of gloom in the locality.

PNN