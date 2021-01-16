Anandapur: In a freak incident, a four-year-old child died after a plastic toy got stuck in his throat. The incident took place at Arjunbania village under Anandapur block in Keonjhar district Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Sonu, son of Manu Naik.

According to the deceased’s aunt Sukanti Naik, Sonu was playing with a plastic whistle. After a while, his mother found him lying unconscious on the floor. He was immediately rushed to Anandapur sub-divisional hospital.

The doctors there declared him received dead. The doctors cited the reason for the death as swallowing a plastic toy. Since the child was playing alone, unattended, he might have put the whistle into the mouth and then it got swallowed and got stuck in the throat.

Ghasipura police station sub-inspector Manoranjan Bisi said that an unnatural death case (Case No-4/21) has been registered and an investigation is underway.

