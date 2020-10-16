Jharsuguda: An elderly couple was burnt to death in the wee hours of Friday while they were sleeping in their room at Brajarajnagar area in Jharsuguda district. The tragedy took place at the Punjabi Dhaba locality under Brajarajnagar police limits in the district. The deceased have been identified as Giribara Dash (50) and his wife Gita (46).

On being informed, the Brajarajnagar police station IIC and Rampur beat house in-charge rushed to the spot and launched a probe. Brajarajnagar police have registered a case in this connection and have sent the bodies for the deceased for post-mortem.

Although actual reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, it is being suspected that the blaze might have originated from a coal stove which was kept in the kitchen in the house.

PNN