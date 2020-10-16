Berhampur: Twenty five OJEE aspirants suffered severe injuries, after a bus carrying the students overturned at Taptapani Ghat on national highway (NH-326) under Patapur police limits in Ganjam district Thursday at around 9.40pm, police said. Five of those injured are in critical condition, they added.

Sources said that while taking a sharp turn near Palukhola area, the driver lost control over the ill-fated vehicle and it turned turtle.

Sixty OJEE aspirants from Ramagiri, Udayagiri, Jiranga and Chandiput localities in Gajapati district were travelling in the bus for appearing in the entrance test Friday morning. The bus was going to Bhubaneswar via Berhampur city.

On being informed, Patapur police as well as Sanakhemundi fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and rescued the injured. The injured students were sent to Digapahandi hospital for treatment.

PNN