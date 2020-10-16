Bhubaneswar: Renowned bureaucrat and former Chief Secretary of Odisha, Ramakant Mishra has breathed his last Wednesday night after being ill for a lengthy period. He was 86. Mishra had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital here for the past few days, family sources informed.

Mishra was cremated in the presence of a few family members. His son-in-law and former Chief Secretary Jugal Kishore Mahapatra performed the last rites.

Mishra became the chief secretary of Odisha in 1989. He had served the state government during the tenures of Chief Ministers Biju Patnaik, Janaki Ballav Patnaik and Hemananda Biswal.

Mishra’s wife Satyabhama had passed away September 8 this year. Since then Mishra had not been well and was in mental and physical agony, informed other family members.

Mishra had joined the Indian civil services in 1957. He had discharged his duties successfully in different key administrative positions in the state, during his long tenure of service career.

PNN