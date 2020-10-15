Berhampur: Frustrated with administrative negligence, residents of Potagada area in Ganjam district came together Thursday to desilt Rushikulya river mouth at their own expenses.

According to these villagers, accumulation of sand at Rushikulya estuary over years has led to silting of the riverbed. Resultant rise in water level at the river mouth has been causing flood in the region and its adjoining areas every rainy season.

Besides, local fishermen have been facing difficulties as their boats often get beached in the river mouth. It has hampered fishing activities and snatched away livelihoods of many.

Despite several complaints made by the locals, the situation remained unchanged. After running from pillar to post, residents of the area took an initiative to desilt the river mouth on their own, a local man said.

