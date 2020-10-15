Bhubaneswar: The police team investigating the petrol pump blast case, which had taken place October 7 near Raj Bhawan here, got the autopsy reports of victims Thursday. Out of the 21 pieces of flesh, 15 have been identified to be that of humans while the remainder belonged to animals.

“Fifteen flesh samples tested probably belong to the same person. However, we can establish that only after matching the DNA sample. The recovered body parts were sent to the state forensic science laboratory at Rasulgarh for DNA test after conducting autopsy,” an investigating officer said.

The recovered animal body parts are of stray dogs, the autopsy report suggested. It is suspected that many stray dogs were killed on the fatal day, as there were two OMFED stalls and a fast food vending counter in the close vicinity of the petrol pump.

PNN