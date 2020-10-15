Bhubaneswar: Owing to the COVID-19 outbreak in Odisha and the increase in the number of cases on a daily basis, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has decided not to celebrate his birthday this year. Incidentally, the chief minister’s birthday is on October 16 which is Friday.

“I will always remain indebted for the magnanimity of love and good wishes of the people of Odisha. All are passing through tough times in the last eight months due to the COVID-19 outbreak. So this year there will be no celebrations on my birthday,” Naveen said in a message to the people of Odisha.

Odisha’s five-time CM, Naveen Patnaik will turn 75 Friday.

Naveen also appealed to his well-wishers and requested them not to visit ‘Naveen Nivas’ to wish him. He also urged people to help the impoverished and donate blood and plasma to the needy to mark his birthday.

Usually, Naveen keeps his birthday celebrations a low-key affair. He had not celebrated his birthdays in 2013 and 2014 to express solidarity with the people affected by cyclones. In 2016 he had not celebrated his birthday as a mark of respect to the security personnel who died while fighting against terrorists.

PNN