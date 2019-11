Bhubaneswar/Kolkata: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has decided to cancel the Santragachi-Paradip-Santragachi Weekly Express in view of safety related developmental work in Cuttack-Paradip section.

ECoR sources said 22813 Santragachi-Paradip Weekly Express will remain cancelled from Santragachi November 5, 12, 19 and 26 and December 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31. Likewise, 22814 Paradip-Santragachi Weekly Express will remain cancelled from Paradip November 11, 18 and 25, and December 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30.