Bhubaneswar: A woman travelling in the Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Special AC train had lost her bag with gold jewellery and cash. However, she got it back due to the alacrity of three train officials belonging to the East Coast Railway (ECoR). The train had left Saturday for Delhi.

Sources said that woman had got down at Gaya station sans her handbag. While passing through the coach, the three train officials noticed the bag. Suspecting some foul play, t hey opened the bag and searched it. They found cash worth Rs 22,000 and some gold jewellery.

The three identified as train superintendent Kaushik Saha and deputy superintendents SRC Raju and GK Anand promptly contacted other on ground officials at the Gomoh station. They identified the passenger from her seat number. Accordingly officials from the Gomoh station contacted the passenger and informed her about the bag.

The woman who had lost all hope of the bag was relieved to say the least. She thanked the ECoR officials, especially those on the train for helping her to get the bag back. The back was handed back Sunday to the woman at Gaya after proper verification of her identity.

PNN