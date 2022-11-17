Sundargarh: Taking the vision of women empowerment a step ahead, the state government has envisaged transforming potential Women Self Help Groups (WSHGs) into successful enterprises of tomorrow. With the objective, district-level investors’ summits are being organised in the build-up to the Make In Odisha Conclave 2022, so as to build an ecosystem and give rural women an opportunity to lead small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

With the slogan ‘SHG to SME: Invest In Her’, the summit at Sundargarh, organised by Mission Shakti in collaboration with FICCI at Vikas Bhawan, saw the participation of members from over 80 local WSHGs. The platform provided the women an opportunity to interact with successful entrepreneurs, officials from various local industries and members of the Chamber of Commerce.

Joining over virtual mode, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Department of Mission Shakti, Sujata R Karthikeyan highlighted the role of WSHG members in the state in successfully handling various non-conventional assignments. She appreciated their contribution towards the state’s economic growth and stressed the need for creating an ecosystem to foster the latent entrepreneurial spirit in them. “Thus we can convert many WSHGs into SMEs,” she said. “There is a possibility to convert many WSHGs in rural areas into successful SMEs through handholding and investment. The WSHGs in Sundargarh have been extended assistance of Rs 300 crore in loans by linking them to various banks.

Moreover, steps are being taken to build capacity among enterprising women in the district by giving market access to their products,” she said, adding, “The local administration, private industries, investors and members of FICCI should invest in order to help them become successful entrepreneurs.” During the Make In Odisha Conclave 2022, which is going to be held at Bhubaneswar from November 30 to December 4, a special session will be convened for discussion of opportunities for Mission Shakti WSHGs. An exhibition of the products manufactured by WSHG members from various parts of the state will also be held during the gala event.

Therefore, the objective of the district-level investors’ meet is also to orient the WSHG members and other stakeholders about the subject. The future opportunities available for WSHG members in the industrial development of Sundargarh district were widely discussed. Importance was laid on providing market for various products churned out by WSHGs. “The programme will help give the required confidence to women under Mission Shakti in Sundargarh district to connect and manage their enterprises effectively,” said Sundargarh Collector Parag H Gavali. 24 large industries from Sundargarh and the neighbouring Jharsuguda district participated in the investors’ meet. Those included IFGL, NTPC Darlipali, NTPC Dulunga and OCL and committed an order totaling around Rs 1.12 crore for the procurement of products from local WSHGs. Mission Shakti department joint secretary Binod Jena, Sundargarh ZP vice chairman Kamal Lakra, CDO & EO Bhairab Singh Patel, Sub-Collector Dasharathi Sarabu, DSWO Prabasini Chakra, Mission Shakti district coordinator Lambodara Baskey and Rourkela Chamber of Commerce president Subrat Patnaik were among others present on the occasion.