New Delhi: It seems that the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) is getting ready for a battle with the Centre. The AIMTC has cautioned the government regarding the movement of goods and essential supplies. AIMTC said Monday that if the government fails to announce immediate relief for transporters, it will result in another major crisis.

Relief demanded

The AIMTC is the apex body of transporters and represents about 95 lakh truckers and entities. It said that the coronavirus turmoil and the nationwide lockdown have taken the road transport ecosystem to dreadful levels.

“The movement of trucks, containers and other freight vehicles will affect the movement of goods from one state to another. It will also affect import-export. This will affect the supply of both essential and non-essential items. We need relief from the government,” the AIMTC said in a statement.

“The Centre announced an economic relief package for various sectors in five phases to revive the slowing economy. However, it did not take care of this sector while announcing the relief packages,” AIMTC president Kultaran Singh Atwal said.

Transport operators face hardships

Atwal pointed out that 95 lakh transport operators have no money to pay to the staff. They also have no money to clear loan installments, pay vehicle insurance and other fees.

“These vehicles are going to stop soon as they will not be able to pay hefty Third Party Premium, EMIs, Statutory Fees, Penalties etc. All of these have to be paid upfront without any bearing on, whether the vehicle will run, earn or not. The transport operators, big or small, cannot afford this as there is no earning,” Atwal stated.

Wheels may stop

AIMTC said truckers would not be able to pay their EMIs on 1, 2020. He demanded that EMIs, State Taxes/Good Taxes /Passenger Tax/ Motor Vehicle Tax must be extended for at least next six months.

“If the government does not provide any package soon, the wheels of all vehicles carrying essential goods will stop automatically. If this happens, there will be a crisis on the availability of life-saving medicines and essentials in India. Now driving a vehicle without insurance is risky and against law,” Atwal said.

“The road transport fraternity is collapsing. The Centre’s indifference to its legitimate demands has rippled a strong wave of discontentment and despair,” the AIMTC statement said.

“We would like to put on record that if urgent relief measures are not taken, the transport sector will not be able to function. Then the situation will be beyond our control,” the statement added.

