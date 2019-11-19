Kendrapara: Personnel of Gahirmatha marine sanctuary Sunday intercepted a Kasafal-based fishing vessel, Maa Baisnabi, while it was engaged in catching fish illegally by trespassing into the No-Fishing Zone near Madali estuary.

The forest personnel later booked 10 fishermen and seized 12 quintals of fish catch, their nets, and other equipment from their possession.

The arrested fishermen were produced before the Rajnagar court of Judicial Magistrate First Class on charges of offences under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. The accused were remanded in judicial custody after their bail pleas were turned down, stated Gahirmatha marine sanctuary ranger Debashis Bhoi.

The marine fishery department had imposed restrictions on fishing activities inside the Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary from November 1, 2019 to May 31, May 2020 in accordance with the provisions of Orissa Marine Fishing Regulation Act (OMFRA), 1982, Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and Orissa Marine Fishing Rules, 1983, to protect the endangered Olive Ridley Sea turtles that arrive en masse to lay eggs in the Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary, considered the largest rookery of the endangered species.

