Lefripada: Residents of Lefripada block in Sundargarh district have to trek the nearest hill or rooftop to access mobile network as there is no mobile tower of any network in the locality

Internet and mobile phone connectivity have become an integral part of modern life. One cannot imagine life without a mobile phone or the Internet. While the country is planning to launch 5-G technology, residents of the block are not being able to get a 2-G mobile network service.

Two years back, the state-owned BSNL had set up a tower atop Girija hill at Baladabandha. Locals in the area immediately bought mobile phones with the hope of connecting with their dear-ones.

Sadly, the tower set up by BSNL has become defunct after a few days of its construction.

Now, one has to cross a jungle, trek a steep hill to get connected to network and the ordeal has left people fuming. They are blaming the state government for this.

Situation worsens during medical emergencies as it is impossible to contact 108 or 102 ambulance services without network. Sometimes people climb a tree of around 50 ft using a ladder to get network before calling an ambulance.

Lefripada is a tribal dominated block comprising Rajbahal, Banichhakar, Biluabahal, Juniani, Amatpani and Lachhaman which have also received revenue village tag.

Ushakothi in the block is known for its historical importance. Sometimes tourists and historians visit place, but lack of mobile networking service comes as a major handicap for the visitor.

Internet service plays a major role in everyone’s life. With Internet facility social media has turned the world into a global village. One can update himself/herself with every minute’s news by using an android mobile. But people in Lefripada curse their fate for being in an Internet-forbidden place where using a normal 2-G phone has become a distant dream for the residents.

The Centre and the state governments have been promoting digital India whereas mobile phones which have become an integral part of our daily lives are not accessible to the residents.

“What is irritating is that despite our complaints, the district administration has not made any attempt to look into the issue,” alleged Bernadet Lakda of Girjapada.

However, repeated attempts by our correspondent to contact BSNL officials in the district for their comments proved futile.

