Bhubaneswar: Odisha cabinet held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Friday decided to recommend to the Tribal Advisory Council (TAC) to reconsider its earlier decision allowing scheduled tribe (ST) people to sell their land to non-tribals.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Niranjan Pujari informed the state Assembly today that the cabinet approved the proposal to send the amendment of the Odisha Scheduled Areas Transfer of Immoveable Property (by Scheduled Tribes) Regulation, 1956 to the Tribal Advisory Council for further review and make necessary changes.

The cabinet took the decision after the opposition BJP and the Congress created a hue and cry over the issue and stalled the functioning of the house for two days demanding complete withdrawal of the move.

They alleged that the government is anti-tribal and the move was a conspiracy to grab tribal land and make them landless.

Odisha cabinet November 14 last had approved a proposal to amend the Orissa Scheduled Areas Transfer of Immovable Property (by scheduled tribes) Regulation, 1956 allowing tribals to transfer land to non-tribals in scheduled areas.

Revenue Minister Sudam Marndi November 16 on his social media account X wrote that the proposed amendment to Regulation-2 of 1956 discussed in the cabinet meeting held November 14, regarding transfer of tribal lands has been put on hold.

UNI