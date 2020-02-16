Balasore: The state government’s initiative to provide land to the landless and the homeless is stuck in a stalemate in Balasore. Five years ago, some tirbals in Hidigan panchayat have got records of rights for the land where they have been living over decades, under the Forest Rights Act, but the administration has not yet identified their land allotted to them as per records.

Strangely, despite having not got the land, they have been paying revenue for that, they lamented. “When we do not know where our land is, how can we build houses,” lamented the villagers.

They protested outside Chandipur RI office Friday and demanded immediate solution to their problem.

According to reports, 32 poor tribals of Hidigan panchayat were issued pattas for 4 decimals of land each.

They alleged that some of them have even built houses under Indira Awas Yojna, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Biju Jyoti Yojana, toilets under Swachh Bharat.

A few days ago, they got eviction notice from the administration, following an instruction from Collector K Sudarshan Chakraborty.

The eviction was to be carried out February 15. The tribal families led by ZP member Kamala Sahu protested the eviction drive.

“Where is the location of our land. When our land was not identified for a long time, we had no way but to build a house. The administration should have done it earlier. It has just handed out record of rights,” shouted agitating tribals.

They sought to know if they are evicted, where they will stay now. They demanded rehabiliatation first and then eviction. They urged the Collector to take necessary action for demarcation of the land.

PNN