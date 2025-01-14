Chandbali: Kanika Sands Island, located near the Dhamra estuary in Bhadrak district, has witnessed the hoisting of the national flag, marking a significant event amid the ongoing debate over its ownership.

This action came Saturday after a coordinated effort involving the Indian Navy, state government officials, the Marine police, and local stakeholders, including the Sagar Mitra community, under the joint initiative of the Central and the state governments.

The island, part of Bay of Bengal, has been a subject of neglect and ambiguity for years. Information about the island’s status has reached the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, prompting them to direct local authorities to gather further details and report to the government. This step is part of ongoing efforts to bring the island under government control and eventually develop it for public benefit.

The hoisting of the national flag, which took place at Kanika Island was attended by various officials, including local police personnel and officers from the Indian Navy. Among those present were Krushna Chandra Jani, IIC, Dhamra Marine police station, and other notable figures, such as Sagar Mitra members Shrikrushna Behera, Bijay Majhi, and Ajay Behera.

The ceremony also included the installation of signboards featuring photographs of the Prime Minister of India and Chief Minister, symbolising the signifi cance of the occasion. The Dhamra Marine PS IIC, Jani, mentioned that the national flag would also be hoisted here on the occasion of Republic Day.

A preparatory drill was conducted beforehand at the site. Additionally, the hoisting of the national flag is aimed at alerting people not to settle on or encroach upon the island.

Kanika Island, which spans roughly 1,200 acres, is an uninhabited area, predominantly covered by saline forests over 450 acres of land. In 1987, it was included in a larger survey along with other nearby islands in Dhamra region. However, due to various unresolved issues, it was not recorded in the land records of Chandbali tehsil.

The island has been at the centre of a territorial dispute between the governments of West Bengal and Odisha since 2005 when the Kolkata Port Trust expanded its jurisdiction.

Despite a Supreme Court ruling in 2013 that temporarily resolved some of the issues, the land records remain unsettled to this day. Locals demand that the state government take necessary action to bring the island into the revenue records.

