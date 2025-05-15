Cuttack: Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati Thursday flagged off a National Tricolour bike rally or ‘Parakram Shobhayatra’ in Cuttack town to commemorate the success of Operation Sindoor.

The event was a tribute to the unmatched valour and unwavering dedication of the Indian Armed Forces. The rally began from near the Netaji Smarak and witnessed enthusiastic participation from people of all walks of life.

Government officials, police personnel, NCC cadets, ODRAF and NDRF teams, fire service officials, teachers, students, athletes, women, and intellectuals came together in solidarity to honour the bravery of the nation’s soldiers.

Holding the national flag with pride, the participants moved around the city before concluding the rally at Swaraj Ashram.

Prior to flagging off the rally, the governor garlanded the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and visited the Netaji Birthplace Museum.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Cuttack Municipal Corporation Mayor Subhash Chandra Singh, Revenue Divisional Commissioner (Central Division) B Parameswaran, Cuttack District Collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde, DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo, and CMC Commissioner Anam Charan Patra.

Similarly, a National tricolour bike rally was also held in Malkangiri district headquarters town, where people from different walks of life participated. Some people also undertook a ‘Padayatra’ to celebrate the bravery of the Indian Armed Forces. Malkangiri additional district magistrate Somnath Pradhan flagged off the procession.

The participants chanted ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, ‘Vande Mataram’.

The procession started from the Biju Patnaik Indoor Stadium and went to the DNK playground.

PTI