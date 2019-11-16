Angul: Police cracked the case wherein a body was recovered from the side of Sakasingha-Ghunchapal road under Bantala police station November 8.

Informing media people here Friday, Angul police station inspector-in-charge Ramesh Chandra Bisoi said 19 years old Tripura Naik was killed by his paternal uncle Nabina Naik (31) alias Naba and another uncle (husband of father’s sister) Khetrabasi Naik alias Khetu (35). They had killed him for his affair with Naba’s second wife.

The IIC further informed that they had launched an investigation after getting a complaint from the deceased’s father Trilochan Naik, alleging his son was murdered.

ASI Prakash Chandra Majhi, the investigating officer of this case, had brought Naba to the police station and grilled him following which he gave in.

He had confessed to having murdered Tripura with the help of Khetu.

Some eight years ago Naba had married his first wife. She died giving birth to their second child. Four years later, or six months ago, to be precise, he married his sister-in-law.

Later, his wife developed an extra marital affair with Tripura. Tripura continued to be in the relationship despite repeated warnings from Naba.

This was when Naba decided to eliminate his nephew. For this he sought help from Khetu.

Tripura had gone to Angul to get a dickey for his bike November 4. There Naba met him and on the pretext of making him understand his guilt Naba took his nephew with him after buying liquor from a shop at the Angul bus stand.

On the way, Khetu joined them and the trio had a booze session by the side of Sakasingha-Ghunchapal road. There they tried for the last time to get a word from Tripura, promising to snap his relationship with his aunt.

Unable to reason with Tripura, they killed him and left the spot not before dumping the body in a nearby bush.

During interrogation they said that they had kept Tripura’s bike at a place in Angul town.

They were produced in a court Friday afternoon.

PNN