Mumbai: Hindi film celebrities like Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Simone Khambatta may soon have to face grilling by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The names of Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh have apparently emerged in the NCB probe into the drugs angle surrounding the mysterious death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Official sources stated here Monday that apparently Rhea Chakraborty has also mentioned these names to the NCB.

NCB Deputy Director KPS Malhotra confirmed the names. However, he denied media speculation of the agency having prepared a so-called ‘hit-list’. Apparently this alleged ‘hit-list’ contains names of over two dozen Hindi film industry personalities in connection with the probe.

The NCB has not divulged details of specific aspects of the probe in which the names of these three Bollywood and glamour world celebs have come up. It also has not disclosed the extent of their alleged involvement in the narcotics investigation.

Sara, 25, is the daughter of actor Saif Ali Khan and his first wife Amrita Singh. She starred with Sushant in the Hindi blockbuster Kedarnath in 2018, a romantic Hindi drama.

The scion of the Pataudi royal family, Sara is the grand-daughter of late cricket legend and aristocrat MAK Pataudi and his wife, Sharmila Tagore. Sara was part of the team which travelled to Bangkok after the film’s success.

Rakul, 30, has acted in a bunch of Hindi and South Indian films, while Simone, 29, is a fashion designer and media personality.

Over a dozen persons have been arrested by the NCB so far. Among them are Rhea, her brother Showik, and several drug peddlers, narco-dealers and suppliers. While Rhea, Showik and others have been sent to judicial custody, some of the drug peddlers have been remanded to NCB custody.

It has also been alleged that Sara and Sushant were in a relationship which started during the making of Kedarnath. However, then with the completion of the film, the relationship fizzled out. It has been alleged that a number of film personalities used to do drugs with Sushant. Apparently Rhea has given this information to the NCB sleuths.

Agencies