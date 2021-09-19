Ants might be small in size but their presence makes a huge difference in the house. Starting from food to drink, they are seen walking on the floor. It is common for ants to be in the house. They roam around carelessly from kitchens to other rooms.

If any sweet is left open somewhere in the house, then they automatically march towards it. It is said that one queen ant can give birth to millions of ants. In such a situation, you can see lakhs of ants in a queue at one place.

In such a situation, if you are also troubled by ants and want to get rid of them, then follow these home tips.

Lemon: Squeeze a lemon or place lemon peels at the places where ants enter. Wash the floor by mixing a little lemon juice in water. Anything sour and bitter can keep the ants away.

Oranges: It keeps ants away from coming to your house. Make a paste out of a cup of warm water and orange peel, which will help you get rid of ants. Apply this paste in those places from where ants are coming into the house.

Pepper: Ants are very fond of sugar, but they hate pepper. Sprinkle black pepper in those places from where ants enter your house. By mixing black pepper powder in water, you can also spray it at various places in the house. This will help you get rid of ants.

Salt: Salt will help you to keep the ants away. Table salt is the best and cheapest way to get rid of ants naturally. Use ordinary table salt, not healthy rock salt. All you have to do is boil water and add a large amount of salt to it, until it dissolves. Then take a spray bottle and put it where you think ants can come in from here.