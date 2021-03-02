Mumbai: The Bombay High Court granted bail Tuesday to former Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) CEO Partho Dasgupta. He is an accused in the Television Rating Points (TRP) rigging scam. Justice PD Naik granted bail to Partho Dasgupta (55) on a personal bond of Rs 2,00,000 and two solvent sureties of the same amount.

The court permitted Dasgupta to furnish temporary cash surety of the same amount for a period of six weeks, by which he would have to submit the solvent sureties.

Dasgupta approached the high court in January this year. This happened after a sessions court rejected his bail plea. It noted that Dasgupta had played a vital role in the scam and was the alleged ‘mastermind’.

Dasgupta was arrested on December 24 last year and is in jail since then. He is accused of having misused his official position and conniving with ARG Outlier Media, the company that runs all Republic TV channels, and with Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, to manipulate TRPs.

The Republic TV has denied any wrongdoing.