Baripada: The driver of an onion-laden truck was killed after the vehicle fell into a deep gorge near Duarasuni on NH-49 at Bangiriposi in Mayurbhanj district in the wee hours of Wednesday.

On the other hand the helper of the truck sustained critical injuries following the mishap.

The mishap took place when the truck was en-route to Kolkata from Nasik carrying onions. The driver of the truck lost control over the wheels causing the vehicle to skid off the road and fall from a height of around 70-ft-deep gorge. While the driver died on the spot, the helper sustained critical injuries.

Bangiriposi Police along with a fire brigade team rushed to the spot and rescued the deceased and injured helper from the mangled truck. The helper is reportedly undergoing treatment at Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital at Baripada.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

PNN