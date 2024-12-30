Sundargarh: Two people were killed and three others were seriously injured in a crash on National Highway-143 in Sundargarh district Sunday.

The accident occurred near the Chandiposh police station when a speeding truck (Hyva) collided with an SUV (Scorpio), killing two people on the spot.

The SUV was mangled due to the impact, and one of the victims died after being trapped inside the vehicle.

Rescue teams from the fire services, along with police, were dispatched to the scene. The injured were transported to Rourkela Government Hospital.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.

