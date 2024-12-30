Bhubaneswar: The BJP dispensation in the state came under severe criticism after two government vehicles were found parked on the running track of Kalinga Stadium here with the Opposition BJD dubbing it a “shameful” activity.

The state government clarified that the two four-wheelers were parked on the athletics track due to “unavoidable circumstances”. The clarification was given by Odisha’s Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj who stated that two vehicles had to enter the racetrack because of an “emergency” situation.

He was responding to the allegation made by BJD leader and former sports minister TK Behera. Taking to X, the BJD leader Saturday claimed, “Athletic track in Kalinga Stadium: During @Naveen_Odisha’s Era, it was a running track of international athletes. Now, it is running track of vehicles belonging to the ruling party leaders. It is outrageously disappointing for all sportspersons and shameful for Odisha. @sports_odisha @ bjd_odisha.”

Behera also tagged a picture of two government cars being parked on the running track of the stadium.

The sports minister alleged that Behera has been vocal and active as the BJD lost power after 24 years.

“The two vehicles had to be parked on the sports track due to an emergency,” Suraj said. He also said that all visitors, including political leaders and VIPs, normally park their vehicles at the designated area and enter the complex on foot.

“The present incident was due to an emergency,” he claimed.

Suraj also said that the cars were parked on the track when it was raining heavily.

“The cars were parked as an emergency arose due to medical requirements,” the minister said, adding that he always parks his car at a distance when he enters the area where running tracks are laid.

“I would like to thank the former sports minister (Behera) for having so much interest even after being discharged from the responsibility of the department,” Suraj said.

Behera rejected the minister’s clarification and said that the people have the right to know the reason for allowing cars to be parked on the athletics track.

