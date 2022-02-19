Dhenkanal: Helper of a trailer truck lost his life after the iron bar-laden vehicle fell off Sarangadhar Bridge on Brahmani river in Kamakhyanagar under Tumusinga police limits of Dhenkanal Saturday.

The driver of the carrier truck also has sustained grievous injuries in the accident. The deceased helper has been identified as Anil Kumar Pradhan while the injured driver was identified as Mithun Nayak, both from Angul district.

According to an eyewitness, the incident took place at around 5.00 AM. The road mishap took place near Kamagara under Kamakhyanagar block of Dhenkanal district. The trailer was on its way from Angul to Duburi area in Jajpur, the source added.

The driver of the iron bar-laden trailer lost control over the vehicle following which the truck fell off the bridge into the river, leading to the untimely death of the helper.

The injured driver was rushed to Dhenkanal District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) in a critical condition. After preliminary treatment, he was referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) in Cuttack after his condition deteriorated.

On being informed by locals, a team of Tumusinga police including fire services personnel reached the spot and rescued the driver. Police have registered a case and launched a probe into the mishap, a senior official informed.

The body of the helper has been sent to hospital for post-mortem.

PNN