Angul: A goods-laden truck lost control and overturned near CPP square on National Highway-55 in Angul’s Nalco Nagar, a source said Tuesday.

The driver and the helper of the ill-fated truck narrowly escaped the accident, sustaining some injuries.

The injured driver was receiving treatment in a hospital at the time of filing this report.

According to the source, the incident took place late Monday night when the truck travelling from Angul to Cuttack lost its balance, hit an electric pole on the side of the road, and turned turtle. The collision caused the electric pole to fall on the national highway.

Afterwards, locals alerted the authorities, and subsequently, personnel from the electricity department reached the spot to cut off the power supply.

On being informed, police rushed to the scene, rescued the injured driver from the truck, and rushed him to a hospital in Nalco Nagar for treatment.

Following the accident, vehicular movement on both sides of the highway was disrupted, with hundreds of vehicles stranded on the road.

Later, traffic movement returned to normalcy after the police cleared the truck from the spot.

