Keonjhar: A woman and her grandson were killed after a speeding truck ran over them while they were sitting on the verandah of their home by the side of NH-20 near Bankamaruni village under Keonjhar Sadar police limits in Keonjhar district Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Sumitra Mohanta and her grandson as Subham Mohanta.

According to a source, the speeding truck coming from Padmapur and going towards Palaspanga veered towards Sumitra’s house after the driver lost his control over the wheels and ran over the duo while they were busy gossiping.

While Subham died on the spot, Sumitra was fatally injured. Family members with the help of neighbours rescued Sumitra and rushed them to Keonjhar district headquarters hospital. Few hours later, she breathed her last while undergoing treatment there.

On being informed, a team from Palaspanga police station reached the spot and the DHH and sent the bodies for postmortem. The cops have seized the truck and launched a probe into the incident.

