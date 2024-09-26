Sundargarh: A woman and her six goats were killed on the spot when a trailer-truck ran over them. The deceased has been identified as Gurubari Bag, 55. The mishap occurred Tuesday near Amalipalli bypass under Sundargarh police station limits. The driver of the truck fled the spot after the accident. Enraged locals and family members of the deceased blocked the road where the accident had occurred demanding compensation and action against the errant driver. Traffic came to a standstill on the bypass for more than two hours. However, later on, they called off their demonstration when police officials assured them that their demands would be looked into.

A bystander informed that the truck was travelling at more than the permissible speed limits and had jumped the divider before running over the woman and her goats. “I saw the truck trailer coming at high speed from the opposite direction. Suddenly the driver lost control and jumped the divider before running over the victim,” he said. There can be no doubt that accidents are on the rise in this town and its outskirts. Eleven women suffered injuries Monday when the autorickshaw they were travelling in overturned near Biramitrapur.