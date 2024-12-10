Daringbadi: A truck has been stranded for the past three days at Gajalbadi Ghat on National Highway 59 in Kandhamal district, causing major traffic disruptions. The driver of the truck landed in trouble after allegedly following incorrect directions provided by Google Maps. The truck, travelling from Sorada in Ganjam towards Rayagada, took a narrow, unpaved road leading to the Gajalbadi Ghat. Due to the vehicle’s size and mechanical issues, it got stuck, blocking traffic and leaving numerous vehicles, including passenger buses, stranded. Efforts to clear the truck using an earthmover have allowed some vehicles to pass, but traffic movement remains severely hampered. The driver later revealed that he had followed a route suggested by Google Maps, believing it to be a quicker alternative to the longer, standard road.

However, the narrow, difficult terrain of the ghat caused the truck to become trapped. Locals have criticised the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), saying that although a warning board was placed to prevent heavy vehicles from using the route, no substantial action was taken to avoid such incidents. The NHAI has also been unable to begin road expansion work, which has been delayed for various reasons. Meanwhile, the road continues to be blocked by heavy vehicle traffic.