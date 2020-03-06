Joda: Illegal transportation of iron ore still goes on in parts of Joda in Keonjhar district.

Police conducted a mid-night raid in Behera Hutting Tuesday and seized a truck carrying iron ore. This seizure has come amid reports that some traders are illegally exporting minerals from closed mines.

Joda police station IIC Raisen Murmu said the police got to know that a 10-wheeler truck was loading high quality iron ore near Behera Hutting at 2.30 am.

A police team raided the area and seized the truck, but the truck driver and others managed to flee under the cover of darkness, the IIC said.

The police have started an investigation into the source of the iron ore and its destination. The mines of OMC and Essel are located in the area.