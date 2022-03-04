Keonjhar: Parking of trucks within 100 metres of elephant corridor signage or obstructing the path of pachyderms in this district will invite punishment for the vehicle owners.

The Forest department has put up information plaques in this regard to warn the truckers, sources said Thursday.

The action follows a recent report published in Orissa POST on how the long column of trucks parked illegally on roads was hindering jumbo movement in the district.

Sources said the pachyderms need to cross the National Highways-49 and 20 and other roads in the district to travel from one jungle to another under Keonjhar forest division.

However, the animals find it difficult to cross the highways due to heavy traffic on the route and parking of mineral-laden trucks in rows alongside the highways.

The blazing lights of the vehicles also dissuade the jumbos from moving ahead. This has been witnessed near Suakati mines under Bansapal block where hundreds of trucks are lined up to load minerals for hours together.

The animals, after finding it difficult to cross the highways, unleash a reign of terror in the surrounding areas which results in loss of lives and properties.

The Forest department has warned that any truck found parked within 100 metres of the signage on elephant corridor or obstructing the path of the animals will be liable to punishment.

The move has been welcomed by the environmentalists as they demanded conduct of patrolling in these areas and ensure safe passage for the animals.

