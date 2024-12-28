Washington: US President Joe Biden Saturday paid heartfelt tributes to former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, describing him as a “true statesman,” a “kind and humble person,” and a “dedicated public servant.”

Dr Singh, who served as India’s 14th Prime Minister and was widely regarded as one of the nation’s most distinguished economists, passed away Thursday night at the age of 92 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.

Acknowledged as the ‘Architect of India’s economic reforms,’ Dr Singh led the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government as Prime Minister for two consecutive terms from 2004 to 2014, leaving a lasting legacy on India’s economic and diplomatic landscape.

In an official statement issued by the White House, President Biden said, “Jill and I join the people of India in grieving the loss of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.”

He emphasised that “the unprecedented level of cooperation between the United States and India today would not have been possible without the Prime Minister’s strategic vision and political courage.”

President Biden credited Dr Singh for key milestones in Indo-US relations, including the landmark US-India Civil Nuclear Agreement and the establishment of the Quad between Indo-Pacific partners.

He added that Dr Singh charted pathbreaking progress that will continue to strengthen our nations and the world for generations to come.

“He was a true statesman. A dedicated public servant. And above all, he was a kind and humble person,” Biden stated.

Recalling his personal interactions with Dr Singh, Biden mentioned their meetings during his tenure as Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in 2008 and as Vice President during Dr Singh’s official visit to the United States in 2009.

“He also graciously hosted me in New Delhi in 2013,” Biden said, noting their shared belief in the US-India relationship as one of the most consequential in the world.

Expressing his condolences, Biden added, “During this difficult time, we recommit to this vision to which Prime Minister Singh dedicated his life. Jill and I send our deepest condolences to former First Lady Gursharan Kaur, their three children, and all the people of India.”

Earlier on Friday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had also expressed his sorrow, calling Dr Singh “one of the greatest champions of the US-India strategic partnership.”

Blinken highlighted Dr Singh’s pivotal role in advancing the US-India Civil Nuclear Cooperation Agreement and his contribution to India’s rapid economic growth.

“The United States offers our sincere condolences to the people of India for the passing of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh,” Blinken stated, adding, “We mourn Dr Singh’s passing and will always remember his dedication to bringing the United States and India closer together.”

IANS