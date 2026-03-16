Dubai: US President Donald Trump said that he has demanded that about seven countries send warships to keep the Strait of Hormuz open, as Iranian strikes continued to rain down on Gulf countries early Monday.

Dubai International Airport – the world’s busiest – suspended operations after a drone struck a fuel tank, starting a fire. Authorities said it was quickly contained, and no injuries were reported.

Tehran has accused the United States of using “ports, docks and hideouts” in the United Arab Emirates to launch strikes on Kharg Island, home to the main terminal handling Iran’s oil exports, without providing evidence, as oil prices soared.

Trump said the US is negotiating with countries heavily reliant on Middle East crude to join a coalition to police the waterway where about one-fifth of the world’s traded oil normally flows, but declined to name them.

Meanwhile, Israeli strikes have deepened Lebanon’s humanitarian crisis, with more than 850 people killed and over 850,000 displaced.

Saudi Arabia reports drone attacks

Saudi Arabia says it intercepted three drones Monday morning over the capital Riyadh and the nation’s oil-rich western region.

The Saudi Defence Ministry says no casualties or damage were reported.

The ministry reports that more than 60 drones attacked the Gulf country within a few hours.

Saudi Arabia reports drone attacks

Saudi Arabia says it intercepted three drones Monday morning over the capital, Riyadh, and the nation’s oil-rich western region.

The Saudi Defence Ministry says no casualties or damage were reported.

The ministry reports that more than 60 drones attacked the Gulf country within a few hours.

Some flights resume at Dubai airport

United Arab Emirates officials say Dubai International Airport has gradually resumed some flights after a drone strike.

Dubai Civil Aviation Authority announced flights are operating to selected destinations, according to the Dubai Media Office.

Emirates airline says limited operations have resumed at the airport.

A drone struck a fuel tank at the airport early Monday, causing a fire and forcing the temporary suspension of flights.

Brent crude trades near USD 105

Brent crude oil is trading near the USD 105 per barrel level Monday.

A barrel of Brent, the international standard, was up 1.6 per cent at USD 104.73, dipping slightly after opening above USD 106 per barrel. It’s up more than 40 per cent since the war began.