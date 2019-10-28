Nearly two years after Apple removed the ‘Home’ button on its range of iPhones, US President Donald Trump recently took to Twitter to complain about the issue.

The US President is clearly not happy about it. To express his discontent, he took to Twitter as usual and called out Apple CEO Tim Cook. In a Tweet, Trump wrote how the older home button was much better than the current one.

While what prompted his outrage so late is not known, it is possible that Trump upgraded from an older iPhone only recently.

The ‘Home’ button was a mainstay of all iPhones since Steve Jobs unveiled the original iPhone back in 2007. That said, the Cupertino, California-based company removed it in favour of swipe controls in iPhone X, iPhone XS as well as the newly launched iPhone 11 series. None of these models feature a home button any longer.

According to several reports, Trump uses a government-approved iPhone for security reasons. It is entirely possible that he upgraded to a newer model only recently prompting his unease with the change.

“To Tim: The Button on the IPhone was FAR better than the Swipe!” Trump tweeted.

To Tim: The Button on the IPhone was FAR better than the Swipe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2019

If a single tweet was not enough, the US president went on to retweet his original tweet as well. Needless to say, he was trolled viciously on the social network platform.