Doha: US President Donald Trump Thursday repeated his claim yet again that he “helped settle” the tensions between India and Pakistan.

“…And by the way, I don’t want to say I did, but I sure as hell helped settle the problem between Pakistan and India last week, which was getting more and more hostile,” he said while addressing US military personnel at al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

“And all of a sudden, you’ll start seeing missiles of a different type. And we got it settled. I hope, I hope I don’t walk out of here and two days later find out that it’s not settled, but I think it is settled,” Trump said.

This is the sixth time since Saturday that Trump has claimed that the US brokered the “ceasefire” between New Delhi and Islamabad.

India carried out precision strikes under ‘Operation Sindoor’ on terror infrastructure early May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

Following the Indian action, Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases May 8, 9 and 10. The Indian forces launched a fierce counter-attack on several Pakistani military installations.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

Indian government sources in New Delhi have been maintaining that the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect. They said no third party was involved.

In his address to US troops Thursday, Trump again claimed that he talked to the countries about “trade”.

“Let’s do trade instead of do war. And Pakistan was very happy with that, and India was very happy with that, and I think they’re on the way, you know, they have been fighting for about 1,000 years in all fairness,” he said as he laughed slightly.

“So I said, you know, I could settle that up. I can settle anything. Let me set it up. Let’s get them all together. How long have you been fighting? About 1,000 years. Oh, that’s a lot. I’m not sure about that. I’m not sure about settling. That’s a tough one. They’ve been fighting for a long time, but we got that settled. Nobody, boy, everybody was very happy. I’ll tell you that looked like it was really going to be escalating out of control,” he added.

On Saturday, Trump announced that India and Pakistan had agreed to a “full and immediate ceasefire” after a “long night of talks mediated by the United States.”

Later, in a post on Truth Social, Trump offered to work with India and Pakistan for a “solution” on Kashmir, while crediting Washington for helping the two nations arrive at the “historic and heroic decision” of stopping the conflict.

India has always maintained that the Kashmir issue is a bilateral matter with Pakistan and there is no space for any third party.