Washington: US President Donald Trump has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for helping broker peace between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

He was nominated by Christian Tybring-Gjedde, an ultra-conservative member of the Norwegian Parliament, who praised Trump for his efforts towards resolving conflicts worldwide, Xinhua news agency reported.

Tybring-Gjedde, an immigration sceptic who nominated Trump in 2018 for his meeting with Kim Jong-Un in Singapore, claimed not to be connected to the US President.

Insisting he is not a Trump supporter, he said: “For his merit, I think he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other Peace Prize nominees,” Tybring-Gjedde told Fox News.

“The people who have received the Peace Prize in recent years have done much less than Donald Trump. For example, Barack Obama did nothing,” he said.

Tybring-Gjedde, who is a four-term Progress Party member of the Norwegian Parliament who also serves as chairman of the Norwegian delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, said the Trump administration deserved to be honoured for its role in the establishment of relations between the UAE and Israel.

(IANS)