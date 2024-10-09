Washington: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “the nicest human being”, saying the Indian leader is “a friend of mine”.

Trump made the comments in response to a question during the Flagrant podcast, which was uploaded on Wednesday.

“Modi, India. He’s a friend of mine. He’s great… Before him, they were replacing them every year. It’s very unstable. He came over. He’s a friend of mine. But on the outside, he looks like he’s your father. He’s the nicest, but he’s a total killer,” he said.

Trump, a former US President, recalled Modi’s visit to Houston in 2019 to attend the ‘Howdy Modi’ event during his tenure, saying, “It was beautiful. It’s like 80,000 people going crazy. We were walking around…”

The Republican candidate said he shares a “very good relationship” with Modi.

Recalling that there were a couple of occasions where somebody was threatening India, Trump said, “I told him, let me help as I am very good with those people. To which he aggressively responded, ‘I will do it. I will do it. And I would do anything necessary. We have defeated them for hundreds of years.”

“I said, whoa, what just happened there,” he added.

The former president is contesting against Vice President Kamala Harris.

PTI