New York/Washington: Top Trump aide Sergio Gor was sworn in as the US Ambassador to India, with President Donald Trump calling the post a “big deal” and underscoring that he is entrusting the new envoy to help strengthen one of Washington’s “most important international relationships”.

US Vice President JD Vance administered the oath of office to Gor at a special ceremony at the Oval Office on Monday.

Trump presided over the ceremony, which was attended by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, US Attorney General Pam Bondi, US Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro, as well as Senator Lindsey Graham and the widow of political activist Charlie Kirk, Erika Kirk, among other officials and lawmakers.

The attendees welcomed Gor’s swearing-in with a huge round of applause and cheers as Trump shook his hand and congratulated him.

“Now I’m trusting Sergio to help strengthen one of our country’s most important international relationships and that’s the strategic partnership with the Republic of India.”

Calling it a “big deal”, Trump said that India is home to one of the “world’s oldest civilisations, the largest country in the world actually, and it’s got over 1.5 billion people.”

He said Gor will be an “outstanding” representative for the US. “And it’s a big deal. Being the Ambassador to India is a big deal. So Sergio, congratulations. I know you’re going to do a fantastic job,” Trump said.

The US Senate had confirmed Gor in October to serve as US’ next ambassador to India.

In August, Trump had promoted Gor, then Director of Presidential Personnel, to be the next US Ambassador to India and Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs.

Trump lauded Gor’s efforts in helping secure the “most consequential presidential election victory” in the US’ history and “from the day we won, he immediately began working to staff our new administration with the most talented team of any president, and we have had a great team.”

Gor described his new role as “an honour of a lifetime”, and said he looks forward to “enhancing” the relationship between the US and India.

“Thank you for entrusting me with this position, and I look forward to doing a great job for you,” he said to Trump.

Expressing gratitude to Trump for what he has done for the country in his Presidency, Gor said, “What you have achieved in ten months has been historic, has surpassed any other Presidency. And I fully believe what you will achieve in next three years will never be beaten, so it has been an honour to serve you. I’ve been at your side for many years.”

“I will continue to be there, and it’s just an incredible honour,” he added.

Vance, congratulating Gor, said he is going to be a “great ambassador, a great representative to the country of India, which the President and I both love.”

He described Gor as a “critical piece” of what made the first ten months of the second Trump Presidency “such a great success.”

Rubio, lauding Gor’s work of putting together a “phenomenal team” for the Trump administration, said he will do a great job as Washington’s envoy in New Delhi.

Referring to the attendees at the swearing-in ceremony, Rubio said it is a very impressive collection of people. “There are almost 1.5 billion people in the Oval Office right now. Sergio is going to do a phenomenal job,” Rubio said, making a reference to India’s population of over a billion people.

“Those of us who’ve known him, so many of his friends that are here and family as well, that know how hard he works, 24 hours, seven days a week, and that’s what it takes to work in this administration, because how much you’re pushing our country forward, around the world and here at home, and we know Sergio will do a great job,” Rubio said adding that Gor will do a “phenomenal” job.

Pirro described Gor as “loyal and trustworthy” and said he works “as hard as anyone I know.”

Trump also noted that Gor was “very good friends” with Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated in September.

Erika Kirk said her husband is going to be with Gor “every single day in spirit” and added that Gor’s new role “is just the beginning of an incredible opportunity for you”.

At his confirmation hearing in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in September, Gor had said that India is a strategic partner whose trajectory will shape the region and beyond.

He had underlined that he is committed to advancing America’s interest in this “important” partnership.

“Improving US-India trade ties will not only bolster US competitiveness, but also reduce China’s economic leverage over other nations,” Gor had said.

Relations between New Delhi and Washington have been reeling under severe stress after Trump imposed 50 per cent tariffs on India, including 25 per cent for its purchases of Russian oil.

India had described the US action as “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable” while maintaining that its energy policy is guided by its own national interest.

