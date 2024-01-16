Ayodhya: Despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi observing a special 11-day ritual, ahead of the Ram Temple consecration here January 22, the ‘pran pratishtha’ of the idol of Ram Lalla at the new temple will be done by a member of the temple trust and his wife. Trust member Anil Mishra and his wife Usha has been chosen as the main ‘yajman’ (host) of the rituals. Accordingly, he and his wife will conduct the ‘pran pratishtha’ of the idol, officials said here Tuesday.

The run-up to the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony here began Tuesday with a series of rituals. Anil and Usha both took part in the rituals. These rituals will reach the finale with the consecration, or ‘pran pratishtha’, of the idol of Ram Lalla.

“The ‘anushthan’ (rituals) has started and will continue till January 22, the day of the consecration ceremony. Eleven priests are performing the rituals invoking all goddesses and gods,” Ram temple chief priest Satyendra Das said.

Typically, the ‘yajman’ is the main ‘host’ of a ‘puja’ – the person on whose behalf the prayers are offered. Anil and his wife have to attend the rituals on all days, including January 22 when Modi will be present. Anil confirmed that he is the ‘yajman’ for the ceremony, but declined to speak anything else.

Earlier, there was a debate if Modi is entitled to adopt the role which usually goes to a ‘householder’. However, now all speculation has been put to rest as to who will conduct the rituals. Sources indicated that only a married person is allowed to do the ‘pran pratishtha’

Modi is scheduled to deliver a speech at the end of the consecration ceremony, expected to be attended by 8,000 guests. However, only a handful of them will be allowed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

The trust said there are seven adhivasas in the ‘pran pratishtha’ and a minimum of three adhivasas are in practice. There are 121 ‘acharyas’ who are conducting the rituals and Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid is overseeing, coordinating and directing all proceedings of the ‘anushthan’. The principal ‘acharya’ will be Laxmikant Dixit of Kashi.

Over the next week, rituals like ‘teerth poojan’, ‘jal yatra’ and ‘gandhadhivas’ will take place. The ‘prayaschita’ and ‘karmakuti poojan’ took place Monday.

The Ram temple ‘pran pratishtha’ will begin at 12.20pm January 22 and is expected to end by 1.00pm, temple trust general secretary Champat Rai told reporters here.