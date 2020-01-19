Green tea is popular among fitness enthusiasts and those trying to shed some kilos. Whether you are trying to boost your overall health or just your metabolism, a couple of cups of green tea can help massively, say experts.

We speak to Dolly Kumar, founder-director at Gaia – Good Health and Razi Khan, tea sommelier and director of sales and marketing at Typhoo Tea to find out.

How does green tea help?

Kumar: Green Tea is rich in antioxidants, particularly epigallocatechin gallate or EGCG, and that’s why green tea can do wonders for your health. Regular consumption of green tea enhances the body’s metabolism, aids weight loss and helps in case of obesity, helps reduce blood cholesterol, helps control anxieties and also has anti-ageing benefits.

Khan: Green tea has become a popular beverage worldwide, enjoyed by different age groups. The drink comes with loaded antioxidants and nutrients. It has become a go-to beverage for those who are conscious about their health and fitness.

How much and when to take?

Kumar: 3-5 cups a day before and after meals, is ideal. Avoid consuming green tea post-dinner since it contains a meagre amount of caffeine.

Khan: Green tea intake should be between 2-3 cups a day. Green tea assists in curbing appetite and should not be taken in excess. My advice is to take a cup in the morning or evening. One can drink after meals to boost your metabolism too. Advisable not to take green tea before breakfast.

How to choose from available flavours?

Kumar: This depends on primarily taste preference. Some like their green tea minty, some like it lemony while some prefer the simple and classic taste of plain green tea, and so on. Furthermore, different variants of green tea has added benefits of the active ingredients such as green tea with ginger helps improve digestion and help in sore throat, lemon helps control hunger pangs, lemon and honey help burn fat, Cardamom helps lower blood pressure, Tulsi helps boost immunity and Jasmine helps relieve stress.

Khan: A cup of tea that helps to heal, energize, stimulate and uplift your mood, improves your health, heals emotional wounds and dissolves cultural barriers is always a good idea. It’s like your very own magic potion but finding the exact right blend for your current state of mind is essential.

Pro tip: Pairing Green Tea with regular exercise helps increase the body’s metabolism and it is especially beneficial to drink green tea before a workout. No matter what health issue you are looking at, green tea could be a beverage for everyone.

(IANS)