It is very important to have a strong immunity to fight the Covid-19 virus. Consuming a decoction prepared from hot spices in summer to strengthen immunity can harm digestion, as well as cause many other issues such as acidity, high blood pressure, nervousness, bleeding nose and nausea. According to experts, since the weather is very hot at this time, excessive consumption of decoction can be harmful. To increase immunity in summer, here are some cool drinks which will give you relief from heat as well as strengthen your immunity.

Coconut water

Coconut water is among the best for boosting immunity amid Covid outbreak. It keeps the body hydrated in summer, as well as provides essential nutrients to the body. There are very few calories in coconut water which keeps the weight under control. It contains potassium, vitamin C and magnesium, which strengthens immunity.

Mango Pana

In summer, raw mango emerald strengthens immunity, as well as cools the body. Mango leaves keep the body hydrated and provide essential electrolytes to the body during hot weather. Drinking a glass of mango pana on a hot summer afternoon removes fatigue and makes you feel refreshed.

Bael Pana

Bael is rich in medicinal properties and provides high fibre and vitamin C in summer which strengthens immunity. Bael is also very beneficial for the stomach and digestive system. Besides, it protects from the summer heat.

Mint lassi

Mint lassi is very good for stomach in summer. It contains antioxidants, minerals and vitamins A, C, and E. All these things increase immunity. Yogurt contains probiotics that are beneficial for the body.